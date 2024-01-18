The Witness To History: 50 Years of Hip-Hop Greatness returns with its latest episode which features top tier MC’s Method Man and Royce Da 5’9″. Repping Staten Island and Detroit, respectively, these two rappers have created thick chapters for themselves in the book of Hip-Hop.
Hip-Hop Wired Director of Content Alvin aqua Blanco held an enlightening conversation with Method Man, which touched on everything from the Wu-Tang Clan, to his acting to the mark Staten Island aka Shaolin has made on the culture. The Morning Hustle’s Kyle Santillian linked up with Royce, who discussed the impact of Detroit on Hip-Hop as well as the dynamic he shared with fellow Motor City native and great friend Eminem.
Witness To History Podcast: Method Man & Royce Da 5’9″ Rep Their Cities was originally published on hiphopwired.com
-
List: School Closures & Delays In The Greater Baltimore Area
-
Halo Here: Halle Bailey Welcomes Child With DDG, X Reacts
-
"Health is Wealth" - Ask The Experts Podcast 12/16/23
-
Kevin Hart Responds To Katt Williams Calling Him An Industry Plant, Social Media Reacts
-
2024 Urban One Honors Celebrates the BEST IN BLACK! ✨
-
Jennifer Hudson Is ‘Courtside Cute’ While Enjoying A Night Out With Common
-
Douglas Memorial Community Church
-
Oprah Winfrey Says There Is No Feud With Taraji P. Henon, Addresses ‘The Color Purple’s “Production Woes”