SANTA FE, NM — Alec Baldwin is being charged again with involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting on the set of his film “Rust.”
The actor was indicted Friday on one count of involuntary manslaughter after a New Mexico grand jury was presented evidence by special prosecutors.
Baldwin was charged the first time one year ago.
Prosecutors dropped the charge in April, in part because Baldwin was charged under a law that didn’t exist at the time.
It was also revealed that one of the special prosecutors was also serving the New Mexico Legislature.
The post Actor Alec Baldwin Charged Again With Involuntary Manslaughter appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Actor Alec Baldwin Charged Again With Involuntary Manslaughter was originally published on wibc.com
-
List: School Closures & Delays In The Greater Baltimore Area
-
Halo Here: Halle Bailey Welcomes Child With DDG, X Reacts
-
"Health is Wealth" - Ask The Experts Podcast 12/16/23
-
2024 Urban One Honors Celebrates the BEST IN BLACK! ✨
-
Kevin Hart Responds To Katt Williams Calling Him An Industry Plant, Social Media Reacts
-
Jennifer Hudson Is ‘Courtside Cute’ While Enjoying A Night Out With Common
-
Douglas Memorial Community Church
-
Report: DeVon Franklin Calls It Quits, Files For Divorce From Meagan Good