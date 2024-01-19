NEW YORK — Sports publication Sports Illustrated is laying off most of its staff.
According to the staff’s union, possibly all of the staff has been let go after Sports Illustrated’s owner had its publishing license revoked. The union says it will continue to fight for the magazine to be published.
Sports Illustrated has been criticized recently because it was accused of publishing AI generated stories under fake names.
The sports magazine published its first issue in 1954
The post Sports Illustrated Lays Off Most Of Its Staff appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.
Sports Illustrated Lays Off Most Of Its Staff was originally published on wibc.com
-
List: School Closures & Delays In The Greater Baltimore Area
-
2024 Urban One Honors Celebrates the BEST IN BLACK! ✨
-
Kevin Hart Responds To Katt Williams Calling Him An Industry Plant, Social Media Reacts
-
"Health is Wealth" - Ask The Experts Podcast 12/16/23
-
Jennifer Hudson Is ‘Courtside Cute’ While Enjoying A Night Out With Common
-
Douglas Memorial Community Church
-
Report: DeVon Franklin Calls It Quits, Files For Divorce From Meagan Good
-
Oprah Winfrey Says There Is No Feud With Taraji P. Henon, Addresses ‘The Color Purple’s “Production Woes”