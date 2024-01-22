Common Opens Up About “Happy” Relationship With Jennifer Hudson

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The rumors have been swirling around for months, but this week Common and Jennifer Hudson confirmed that they are dating.

The rapper is set to appear on The Jennifer Hudson Show today (Jan. 22).

In a teaser preview, Hudson, 42, introduces the Chicago rapper with a rap freestyle saying, “Now y’all know I’m a singer, but I’ve been around this hip-hop thing a little bit.” When he emerges, Common, 51, presents her with a large floral bouquet.

“Now, we gotta get down to business, Mr. Common. I’m a host and so I have to ask you this question ’cause everybody always wanna know this — are you dating anyone?” Hudson asks in the clip.

“I’m in a relationship that is with one of the most beautiful people I ever met in life,” he said coyly. “She’s smart, she loves God, she has something real down-to-earth about her, she’s talented.”

“But I set my standard kind of high because she had to have an EGOT,” he continued. “She had to win an Oscar on her first movie. I set my stand high. She had to get her own talk show.”

In the clip, Hudson blushes at his response.

They then reverse the performance with him asking her if she is seeing anyone and she responds that she is “very happy” in her current relationship.

Common adds, “This relationship is a happy place for me,” he shared. “Seeing her happy actually makes me really happy. So, I’m very grateful. I thank God each and every day, and I’m just letting God guide this relationship.”

The couple are both Chicago natives and rumors have been swirling that they were dating for nearly a year after they were seen out and about together in both Philadelphia and their hometown.

In November, Hudson sat down for an interview with Gayle King where she also confirmed that she was “very happy.”

“Word on the street is you’re very happy,” co-host Gayle King asked, according to BET. “I am very happy, yes ma’am,” the singer replied, though she stopped short of name-dropping who the person is.

“In a very nice relationship with someone who shall remain nameless,” King added.

It looks like that special “someone” is no longer nameless.

Check out the full clip below.

Common Opens Up About “Happy” Relationship With Jennifer Hudson was originally published on hiphopwired.com