We’re still months away from finally seeing Hugh “Struggle Legs” Jackman reprise his iconic role as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 and while we still await a trailer for the highly anticipated film, principal photography for the project has officially wrapped according to the movie’s star, Ryan Reynolds.

Taking to Instagram to announce that the film is finally in the can, Ryan Reynolds shared a pic of his lower extremities in his Deadpool garment and in the caption shared his gratitude to the cast and crew who took part in completing the film’s production.

“The suit hides blood. Also sweat… But today, with Deadpool wrapping, it’s mostly tears. A giant and forever thanks to the cast and crew of our film who battled wind, rain, strikes and @thehughjackman… all under the stalwart leadership of @slevydirect

I got to make a movie with my closest pals and that doesn’t happen very often. See ya July 26th…”

Hugh Jackman also took to his Twitter page to express his gratitude and said he “love every minute of making this movie” while sharing pics of himself getting a shape-up.

Leg day, Hugh. Leg. Day.

With Deadpool 3 being the only Marvel film releasing this year rumors have it been running rampant that the film will feature cameos from everyone who’s taken part in every single Marvel film released over the past few decades. From OG X-Men characters to actors who took part in 2005’s Fantastic Four and of course characters currently in the main Marvel Cinematic Universe. There’s even rumors that we’ll see Wolverine shoot the fair one with Eric Bana’s iteration of The Incredible Hulk. Keep your fingers crossed!

What do y’all expect from Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 3? Will it live up to the hype? Let us know in the comments section below.

Ryan Reynolds Announces That ‘Deadpool 3’ Has Officially Wrapped was originally published on hiphopwired.com