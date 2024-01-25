Ayo Edebiri To Host ‘SNL’ With Jennifer Lopez As Musical Guest

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Ayo Edebiri will be hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time, and superstar Jennifer Lopez will be the episode’s musical guest.

The impressive run for comedian and actress Ayo Edebiri is continuing, as it was announced that she will be hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time. Edebiri will host the long-running NBC show on Feb. 3, and Jennifer Lopez will join in as the musical guest for that episode. This weekend’s episode will feature actress Dakota Johnson as the host, with pop star Justin Timberlake serving as the musical guest.

The news comes as Edebiri is fresh off of winning the Emmy Award for Best Supporting Comedy Actress for her role as Sydney Adamu in FX’s The Bear. She also won the Critics Choice Award and a Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy TV Series. Edebiri also starred in Theatre Camp and Bottoms last year. As a writer, she’s worked on Apple TV+’s Dickinson and Netflix’s Big Mouth as well as The Rundown with Robin Thede.

Edebiri was also a part of the writer’s room for another hit FX show, What We Do In The Shadows, which garnered her a Writers Guild Awards nomination. The Boston, Massachusetts, native’s SNL appearance won’t be without a lack of ties to the show – she’s hosted a comedy show with Ben Marshall, who heads up the show’s “Please Don’t Destroy” segment.

For Jennifer Lopez, the visit will be her fourth time appearing on Saturday Night Live. Her first time was as a musical guest in 2000. She doubled as a host and musical performer in 2001 and 2010. Lopez last appeared on the show alongside DaBaby in 2019. This latest appearance comes as Lopez is about to release This Is Me…Now, her first album in 10 years with a narrative film to be released through Amazon Prime Video Feb. 16.

