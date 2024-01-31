Maryland Woman called The “Bitcoin Beautee” Admits Connection To A Billion Dollar Scam

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Severna Park Woman Admits To Role In $1.89B Cryptocurrency Fraud Scheme

Next,

A Severna Park, Maryland woman known as “Bitcoin Beautee,” pleaded guilty to promoting a massive cryptocurrency scam which netted over $1.89 billion.

Her along with two others, allegedly sold fake investment contracts promising daily rewards and doubling or tripling investors’ money. The scheme claimed to be funded by non-existent crypto mining operations, which never existed.

She promoted the platform online and in person, including in Maryland. And admitted to personally receiving at least $3 million from the scam.

According to the U.S. Attorney, she pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit securities fraud and wire fraud for her role as a promoter of HyperFund, also known as HyperTech, HyperCapital, HyperVerse, and HyperNation,

As part of the plea agreement, she must pay back all victims’ losses, which could be significantly higher than $3 million.

Her sentencing is pending.

These scammers are better at getting you than ever before. You have to be more careful than ever.