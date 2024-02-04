Lecrae, Tye Tribbett & Kirk Franklin Among 2024 Gospel Grammy Winners

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The 2024 Grammy Awards is here and it was an amazing night for Lecrae. The rapper added more 2 Grammy Awards (Now four total) to his mantle on Sunday including Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song (“Your Power” with Tasha Cobbs Leonard) and Best Contemporary Christian Music Album (“Church Clothes 4“).

Tye Tribbett‘s album “All Things New: Live In Orlando” took home the Award for Best Gospel Album, giving him the second of his career, Kirk Franklin, who gave a stellar performance on the Premiere show won his 20th Grammy for Best Gospel Performance/Song (“All Things“).

The legendary Blind Boys from Alabama won Best Roots Gospel Album for their album “Echoes Of The South”

Congrats to all of the nominees and winners. See more below.

(Winners in bold)

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Stanley Brown ft. Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard & Karen Clark Sheard – God Is Good

Erica Campbell – Feel Alright (Blessed)

Zacardi Cortez – Lord Do It For Me (Live)

Melvin Crispell III – God Is

Kirk Franklin – All Things

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Blessing Offor – Believe

Cody Carnes – Firm Foundation (He Won’t) [Live]

Lauren Daigle – Thank God I Do

for KING & COUNTRY ft. Jordin Sparks – Love Me Like I Am

Lecrae & Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Your Power

Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine – God Problems

Best Gospel Album

Erica Campbell – I Love You

Tasha Cobbs Leonard – Hymns (Live)

Maverick City Music – The Maverick Way

Jonathan McReynolds – My Truth

Tye Tribbett – All Things New: Live In Orlando

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Blessing Offor – My Tribe

Da’ T.R.U.T.H. – Emanuel

Lauren Daigle – Lauren Daigle

Lecrae – Church Clothes 4

Phil Wickham – I Believe

Best Roots Gospel Album

The Blackwood Brothers Quartet – Tribute to the King

Blind Boys of Alabama – Echoes of the South

Becky Isaacs Bowman – Songs That Pulled Me Through the Tough Times

Brian Free & Assurance – Meet Me at the Cross

Gaither Vocal Band – Shine: The Darker The Night The Brighter The Light

