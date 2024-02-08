Mo’Nique Talks Career And Goes In On Celebrities Like Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, & Oprah

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Mo’Nique slams Tiffany Haddish, Oprah Winfrey and Kevin Hart in scathing podcast: ‘You betrayed me’

Lastly,

Another comedian has taken to the club shay shay podcast to speak on some things.

This episode a three hour conversation with Shannon Sharpe sees Mo’Nique pull a Katt Williams, sort of, and go off on several people in the industry.

She didn’t hold back or mince any words when speaking on the likes of Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Hart, or Oprah Winfrey.

With Tiffany it was about a remark she made about her husband during an interview with GQ magazine.

With Kevin hart it was for allegedly offering to partner with her to executive produce any projects she wanted. she claims Kevin’s manager was allegedly making it known that Kevin actually didn’t want “anything to do with” her.

But then she gave him some credit for looking out for her and her family by writing them a check when they were “up against the wall.”

With Oprah it was about their years old feud and Mo’Nique feeling betrayed by her. All stemming from Oprah inviting Mo’Niques’ estranged family on her show.

Monique also talked about her career. She claims she did not receive the same opportunities in Hollywood as she would if she were white. Also that she has been effectively blackballed for prior comments she has made.

looks like comedians now have a platform to speak out… we’ll see who might be next