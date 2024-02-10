Kanye West Likens Himself To R. Kelly & Diddy At Chicago Show

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Ye aka Kanye West compared himself to disgraced singer R. Kelly, Diddy, Bill Cosby and Jesus Christ in a new song at his Chicago show.

According to XXL, on Thursday (Feb. 8), Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign took the stage at the United Center in Chicago for a preview listening experience for their album, Vultures Volume 1. One of the songs from the anticipated release, “Carnival,” featured what potentially could be one of the rapper’s most eyebrow-raising verses ever.

“This that Game of Thrones, Yeezy not the clones,” Ye raps. “Elon, where my rocket ship, it’s time to go home/They served us the corn since the day we was born/Anybody pissed off, gotta make them drink the urine/Now, I’m Ye Kelly, b—h/Now I’m Bill Cosby, b—h/Now I’m Puff Daddy rich.”

His verse on the song (which features Playboy Carti and Rich the Kid) continued:

“That’s ‘Me Too’ me rich/First she say she suck my d—k/Then, she say she ain’t suck my d—k/She ’gon take it up the a— like a ventriloquist/I mean, since Taylor Swift, since I had the Rollie on the wrist/I’m the new Jesus, b—h, I turn water into Cris’/This for what they did to Chris/They can’t do s—t with this,” Ye raps.

Ye performed this track and others dressed up in what’s now his customary all-black attire, wearing a white hockey mask similar to the one worn by Friday the 13th villain Jason Voorhees. It fit the scene as fans had entered the United Center while smoke machines began to emanate fog. The show also featured surprise appearances by his daughter, North West, and Bump J along with YG.

The listening event comes after Kanye West stated in an Instagram video that he was having trouble booking venues, alluding to his past controversial behavior and antisemitism. The album also has not dropped as expected. However, Ye is now set to hold another listening event, this time at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, Friday (Feb. 9). The venue announced a ticket pre-sale on the night of the United Center show with tickets beginning at $182 per seat. The album, which was expected to have been released at midnight on Friday, has not yet materialized.

