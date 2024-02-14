Solange Knowles’ Son Daniel ‘Julez’ Smith Jr. Makes Runway Debut At Luar Fashion Show

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Solange Knowles’ 19-year-old son, Daniel “Julez” Smith Jr., made his runway debut at the Luar fashion show on Feb. 13. The burgeoning model’s famous auntie and glam mother, Beyoncé and Tina Knowles, sat front row to show support for his big career milestone.

On Tuesday, Julez strutted down the catwalk in an all-leather ensemble adorned with fur trimming and multiple buttons during Luar’s New York Fashion Week runway show. The 19-year-old fashionisto wore the luxury brand’s Ana bag and straight-back cornrows along with the fun outfit as he marched confidently down the catwalk.

On Tuesday, a video shared to X, formerly Twitter, captured Solange smiling proudly as she recorded her son rocking the runway for his Fashion Week debut. Beyoncé and Tina were also filmed beaming with pride.

Julez shares his catwalk talk and Valentines Day with i–D Magazine

Before the show, Julez caught up with i–D to chat about his catwalk technique and his plans for Valentine’s Day. When asked to describe his walk, the 19-year-old said he keeps his stride on the runway “straight forward, real calm and collected.” As a fan of Luar, Julez was excited to make his modeling debut with the avant-garde brand.

“I think they are super unique. They play with silhouettes, and they’re just fashionable in general,” he said.

As for his V-day plans, Julez looks forward to spending quality time with his mom and grandma Tina for the holiday.

“They are my valentines,” he gushed.

Watch the sweet interview below.

As previously reported, proud grandma Tina took to Instagram to celebrate Julez’s runway debut after the show. She thanked Luar founder Raul Lopez for making her grandson’s dreams come true.

“Julez My Baby. Thanks to the Talented Raul designer extraordinaire!! Yes to @Luar,” the 70-year-old matriarch penned.

Congrats to Julez! We can’t wait to see what he does next.

