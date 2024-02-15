Beyoncé Blessed Valentine’s Day With An Instagram Reel That Included A Seductive Dolce & Gabbana Lace Look

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Beyoncé bared it all for Valentine’s Day. The Grammy award-winning singer hopped on her Instagram to give her fans a fashion-filled reel from her Las Vegas Super Bowl weekend and a caption to go with it, which is rare in the world of Bey.

Just before Valentine’s Day ended, Beyoncé joined the social media posting craze with a reel and a short (but sweet) V-Day message. The H-Town native released a collage of photos that included her Super Bowl LVIII western-inspired look and a never-before-seen Dolce & Gabbana lace ensemble that gave her fans a clear view of her banging body. The outfit, of course, tied into her recent country girl fashion theme with a nod to burlesque style. The star donned a black lace jumpsuit that exposed her bikini-cut underwear and black lace bra. The legs of the jumpsuit belted out into bellbottoms, and Bey tied the look together with a black leather belt wrapped around her tiny waist.

The mother-of-three accented her look with sheer opera-length gloves and a black felt cowboy hat with a sheer veil hanging on the back.

Beyoncé Shares Valentine’s Day Reel

The “Cozy” songstress posted the reel to the tunes of her latest country song, “Texas Hold’ Em.” The video included clips of her posing by herself in the lace garb and then with her husband Jay Z. It also included closeup shots of her Super Bowl outfit accessories and nails. Her caption read, “Happy Valentines Day to you, sending lots of love.” Her fans dove into her comment section with loads of admiration. “She gave us a caption for Valentine’s Day!!! She loves us,” commented one follower.

Her other followers began speculating that the icon was up to something in Vegas and that she would announce it soon. “Getting ready to book whatever is happening in Vegas,” typed a fan.

Stay tuned!

DON’T MISS…

Beyoncé To Cover ‘ESSENCE’ Magazine’s March/April 2024 Issue

Solange Knowles’ Son Daniel ‘Julez’ Smith Jr. Makes Runway Debut At Luar Fashion Show

Beyoncé Blessed Valentine’s Day With An Instagram Reel That Included A Seductive Dolce & Gabbana Lace Look was originally published on hellobeautiful.com