Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Beyoncé may not be what some country music fans are used to witnessing within the genre, but it is clear that she is coming to show and prove that she belongs in the arena. The Houston superstar saw her new single “Texas Hold ‘Em” reach No. 1 on Billboard‘s Hot Country Songs chart and it appears she’s made history along the way.

Beyoncé became the first Black woman to ever go No. 1 on the Hot Country Songs chart with “Texas Hold ‘Em,” a single from her upcoming album, tentatively titled Act II which will be a followup to 2022’s Act I: Renaissance. Along with the Hot Country Songs honors, “Texas Hold ‘Em” and another Act II single, “16 Carriages,” debuted at No. 2 and No. 38 respectively on the Billboard Hot 100.

Viewers of Super Bowl LVIII were treated to the announcement of the singles and musical direction of Queen Bey by way of a Verizon commercial, so many knew what to expect. However, the shift in sound is evidently a welcome one and part of a growing trend in country music of Black creators getting their shine within a space that normally was not one many felt included in.

Adding to this, Beyoncé going No. 1 with “Texas Hold ‘Em” places her in rare air as she once sat at the top of seven of Billboard’s song charts in the soloist capacity which include Hot 100, Hot Country Songs, Hot Dance/Electronic Songs, Hot Gospel Songs, Hot Latin Songs, Hot R&B Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs.

Further, Beyoncé made history yet again by becoming the first woman to top the Hot Country Songs and Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs charts, joining the likes of Justin Bieber, Ray Charles, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Morgan Wallen.

Act II is slated for a March 29 release.

—

Photo: James Devaney / Getty

Beyoncé Goes No.1 On Billboard Hot Country Songs Charts With “Texas Hold ‘Em” was originally published on hiphopwired.com