Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Niecy Nash continues to keep us entertained on and offscreen with her vibrant personality and lovable energy. The comedian and actress has appeared in TNT’s comedy-drama television series “Claws,” classic Comedy Central comedy series “RENO 911!,” and the impactful Ava DuVernay film When They See Us. The birthday queen has range from your favorite television dramas to her hilarious series regular roles. To celebrate Niecy Nash’s 51 years of life and contributions to entertainment, check out this list of her funniest television moments.

1. The Soul Man

Niecy Nash appears alongside Cedric the Entertainer in TV Land’s The Soul Man as Lolli Ballentine. She fits the role well with a feisty, comedic flare that keeps fans laughing.

2. RENO 911!

It isn’t until about 4 minutes and 10 seconds where we witness Nash as Deputy Raineesha Williams. She’s seen speaking with a classroom of students about getting your tubes tied as a woman. She’s a natural.

3. Scream Queens

Niecy Nash’s hilarious take on her character Denise Hemphill in Scream Queens is a special agent for the FBI, and she takes every opportunity to add life to the role. We love how authentic she is in every role she takes on.

4. Claws

Though one of her more serious roles, Nash stars in TNT’s comedy-drama series Claws alongside Karreuche Tran. She is a beast at entertaining and embodying a role. Portraying boss nail salon owner, Desna Simms, she keeps it sexy, funny and real in the hit drama series. Nash is everything!

5. CONAN

Niecy Nash recalls a moment with Oprah Winfrey while vacationing in Hawaii. Nash shares a hilarious story of one terrifying buggy ride on CONAN’s late night show.

We wish the star a Happy 55th Birthday and even more continuous success, love and happiness! Thanks for keeping us laughing, Niecy.

Happy Birthday, Queen: Five Of Niecy Nash’s Funniest TV Moments was originally published on globalgrind.com