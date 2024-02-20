Happy Black History Month, family!
As we continue to celebrate all that makes our culture so great during the month of February, The Amanda Seales Show crew decided to come together for a quick chat about, well, how Black they’re feeling today!
Before we get into the melanated logistics though, we had to give a quick shoutout to Amanda for recently debunking the age-old myth that we, as a people, have a fear of swimming and water in general.
…show ’em, Seales!
While Supreme took things in a more political route, TJ and Amanda decided to show their love for R&B legends New Edition by both deeming themselves as feeling “‘Candy Girl’ Black.” We can’t even be mad at that, but wait until you hear the backstory from both ladies!
Tune in below to see just how “black” The Amanda Seales Show crew is feeling on this beautiful day during Black History Month:
The post How Black Do You Feel Today? l The Amanda Seales Show appeared first on Black America Web.
How Black Do You Feel Today? l The Amanda Seales Show was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
