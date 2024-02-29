Pollster Calls C A P On Orange Menace, Donald Trump’s Claims His Black Support Increased Due To His Indictments

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

It should come as no surprise that Donald Trump continues to make sh*t up.

The disgraced former president is not popular among Black voters, but if you listened to the nonsense he spews during the campaign trail, you would think he is.

During a stop in South Carolina to speak to a room “full” of Black conservatives (spoiler alert, there were more white people in the room), Trump made one of his most ridiculous claims to date.

“A lot of people said that’s why the Black people like me, because they have been hurt so badly and discriminated against, and they actually viewed me as I’m being discriminated against,” Trump said, adding, “I think that’s why the Black people are so much on my side now. Because they see what’s happening to me happens to them.”

Spotted on Raw Story via a report from USA Today’s Sudiksha Kochi, Trump’s claims are pure C A P, and there was no “bump” in his Black support due to him finally being held responsible for numerous crimes.

In fact, his support remains at 12% and hasn’t increased since 2020.

Per Raw Story:

“Several pollsters and Black political scientists that spoke with USA TODAY said that the former president’s comparison between his legal troubles and the injustices that Black Americans have faced in the legal system are invalid,” before adding, “in 2016, Trump received the support of 8% of Black voters, according to exit polls. That support increased to 12% in 2020. The USA TODAY/Suffolk poll from January found that Trump’s support among Black voters has stayed the same at 12%. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden’s support has slipped from 87% in 2020, according to the Roper Center, to 63%.”

The Real Reason Black Folks Support Donald Trump

According to Sharon Austin, a political science professor at the University of Florida, any Black person who proudly shucks and jives for Donald Trump is doing so out of disdain for the Democratic Party, not for Trump being criminally indicted.

If anything, Trump being able to still run for the highest office in the land with 91 criminal charges, four indictments as well as being twice impeached shows the disparity in how Black people are treated if they faced the same legal issues because they definitely would be in jail already.

“There have been numerous instances of disparities in the sentencing and arrests of Black men and women who have been accused of crimes that have nothing in common with whatever he thinks he’s experiencing,” Austin explained.

Trump and the GOP have done very next to nothing to appeal to Black voters, but if you ask them, they are out here doing the work.

The latest dumb** taking point claims Trump is reaching Black voters because he showed up at Sneaker Con to show off some trash $399 gold sneakers that Fat Joe felt he needed to add to his sneaker collection.

Besides the usual Black supporters, Donald Trump isn’t making any strides with the Black community.

