Ayesha Curry Announces She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 4

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

One of the great things about having the lifestyle brand, Sweet July, is being the face of it. And in Ayesha Curry’s case, using it to announce her pregnancy. Ayesha Curry is pregnant with baby number four. The cookbook author, influencer, mother, and wife announced, via her publication, that she and her husband Stephen Curry are expecting again.

Ayesha Curry Is Pregnant

In the Sweet July interview as told to Brianna Garrett, Ayesha opened up about how she and Steph agreed they didn’t want any more children, and then a sense of longing disguised as feeling like something was missing, turned into someone missing.

“And then, last year, we looked at each other and agreed we wanted to do this again. For me, the decision came from always finding myself looking around and feeling like somebody was missing. I would load up the car and think, “Oh, I forgot something.” But nobody was forgotten. It started to turn my brain a little bit. Maybe somebody was missing. So we set out on this journey, knowing that this would complete our family,” she wrote.

Pregnancy this time around has been different for Ayesha, who says she’s craving watermelon and that she had an unhealthy stint with sausage and egg Mcgriddles. Since she is in her 30s, she opened up about experiencing pregnancy at an age where it’s considered to be a “geriatric” pregnancy.

“I think there’s something that needs to be more nuanced when it comes to women, their age, and conversations around having children. Many women in their 30s and 40s are going through this for the first time, and being told you’re “old” feels alarming and wild. I think the narrative needs to be shifted a little bit.”

It Takes A Village

Ayesha revealed she was “stubborn” in her “earlier pregnancies. “That hurt me in the end. It made things really hard on me. I had to learn to put my pride aside and realize it was okay to take help, to have people around me help and to not shy away from it.”

But that tribe doesn’t just end at family. She learned she needed a girl gang as well. “I think I’m now realizing how important having a girlfriend village is. I don’t necessarily know if I’ve ever been a girl’s girl in that sense, but now as I’m getting older, I’m realizing it’s really nice to have that friend group chat.”

Above all, Ayesha maintains her biggest relationship is with herself and God. And how she leans on her spirituality to get through this divine process. Congrats to the loving couple who’ve been married since 2011 and have three children together.

RELATED STORIES:

Ayesha Curry Launched Her First-Ever Skincare Line Sweet July Skin

6 Times Ayesha Curry Captivated Us With Her Style

Ayesha Curry Announces She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 4 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com