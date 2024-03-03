Caitlin Clark Sets All-Time NCAA Division I Scoring Record

IOWA CITY, IA.–Iowa Hawkeye guard Caitlin Clark became the all-time leading scorer in the history NCAA Division I basketball Sunday.
Clark set the record with two free throws with 0.3 seconds to play in the first half against Ohio State. That gave her 3,668 points in her career, which surpassed the 3,667 scored by Pete Maravich when he was with LSU from 1967-1970. He would go on to play in the NBA for 10 seasons.
Clark declared for the WNBA Draft last week and is expected to be selected by the Indiana Fever, who have the #1 pick in the draft.
“Congratulations to Caitlin Clark on passing Pete Maravich’s all-time NCAA scoring record” the Fever said on X, adding a fire emoji.
On February 15, Clark surpassed Kelsey Plum, during a 106–89 win over Michigan to claim the women’s record.
Iowa went on to beat Ohio State 93-83. Clark scored 35 points, dished out nine assists, and had six rebounds.
