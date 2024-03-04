Amber Riley Stunned In An Angel Brinks Mesh Gown At The amfAR Palm Beach Gala

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Amber Riley blessed the amfAR Palm Beach Gala with her presence in an Angel Brinks mesh gown, and she looked fabulous.

Riley never ceases to amaze us with her beautiful aura, undeniable talent and stylish essence. The singer’s recent outing proved that she will forever be “The Moment” as she wowed the amfAR crowd in a dazzling gown that merged fashion and art. The see-through garment featured structured shoulders and silver accents that covered the entire dress and added flair to the look. A thigh-high split in the front of the gown revealed the actress’s luscious leg and platform, ankle strap sandals.

The Compton, Ca., native accessorized her look with a silver purse, diamond rings and iridescent nails. Her hair gave vintage vibes in a flipped ‘do that accented her gorgeous face, and her silver eyeshadow added spunk to her look.

Riley posted the look to her Instagram account, acknowledging her great time at the event and the compliments she received from fashion heavy hitters. “I had such an amazing time lending my voice to support the fundraising efforts of @amfar AND honoring the effervescent Ms @therealdionnew. It was my first time attending this event, but I’m praying it won’t be the last also… Tom Ford AND Tommy Hilfiger called me best dressed of the night. TALK TO ME NICE,” wrote the Dance With The Stars alum.

The Glee thespian not only served style at the amfAR Palm Beach gala, but she also delivered a riveting performance on stage. Riley paid tribute to icon Dionne Warwick, the recipient of amfAR’s Award of Courage, for her longstanding commitment to the organization’s mission.

To learn more about amfAR, click here.

