The list of scandals tied to Diddy’s name grows by the day. Mark Curry believes Shyne’s Def Jam deal was really a pay off from Brother Love.

As reported by XXL, the former Bad Boy Records talent has been making his rounds conducting interviews at different media platforms. Last week, Mark Curry did a sit-down with Cam Capone News and as expected, the “Dangerous MC’s” rapper did not hold back when discussing his former CEO. Curry revealed how he and Shyne once were roommates and detailed how the two were very close at one time.

In 1999, Shyne and Diddy would be involved in an infamous shooting at Club New York in Manhattan. Mark would go on to state that he believes that Shyne’s Def Jam Records deal in 2010 was actually a pay off from Diddy. “L.A. Reid gave him a million dollars to put out an album and the album never came out,” Curry added. “I knew that when L.A. Reid went to give him that million dollars, that was Puff giving him the money, but he had to give it through L.A. Reid.” In essence he contends that the money was for the 10-year prison stint Shyne did for him. “They never intended on giving him an album,” he said. “If they would have gave him a million dollars for an album, wouldn’t we had heard the album?”

This theory comes off the heels of Natania Reuben’s recent claims that Diddy was the one who shot her at Club New York, not Shyne. “I literally told everyone and never changed what I said. I watched him. I got [shot] in the face. I watched him fire the gun” she exclaimed. “I’ve said it all this time. Even the surgeon who did my surgery…testified in the criminal trial that while they were putting me under [anesthesia], I was screaming, ‘Puffy [shot] me in the face.’…Everybody knew he did it, but he paid off the club bouncer…and all these other people to hide the video. That’s his MO.”

You can watch Mark Curry discuss Shyne below.

Mark Curry Claims Shyne’s Def Jam Deal Was Paid Out By Diddy was originally published on hiphopwired.com