Pastor Mike Jr. is celebrating the release of his new movie “For What It’s Worth” on BET+.
The film was written by LaJill Hunt and follows Naomi Samuels who is a successful physician who finds herself publicly humiliated and suddenly unemployed.
Naomi reluctantly returns to her hometown to reconnect with the foster care siblings she’s neglected for years. Hopeful to regain control of her life, Naomi and her siblings face a challenge that takes them all over the edge.
Check out the trailer below:
Want gospel news at your fingertips?
Text “BMORE” To 52140 to join our text club!
The film also stars Angelo Diaz, Jermel Howard, Ashley Sam Ramsey, CJ Williams, gospel artist Pastor Mike, Jr., and more.
For What It’s Worth is available now on BET+.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Pastor Mike Jr. Celebrates The Release Of New Movie ‘For What It’s Worth’ was originally published on praisebaltimore.com
-
Russell Simmons Shares His Photos With Usher In Bali, X Is Disappointed
-
Ayesha Curry Announces She’s Pregnant With Baby No. 4
-
"Health is Wealth" - Ask The Experts Podcast 12/16/23
-
You Care: Meek Mill & DJ Akademiks Beefing Thanks To Diddy Lawsuit, X Chimes In With Slander
-
Terrence Howard Owes Nearly $1 Million In Back Taxes, Says It’s “Immoral” To Tax Descendants Of Slaves
-
A King Can Rest: Jam Master Jay Killers Have Finally Been Convicted After 22 Years
-
Stephen A. Smith Recalls Jay-Z Checking Him After Comparing Beyoncé & Rihanna’s Super Bowl Performance
-
Nominate A Woman For Our 2024 Inspire Her Awards! [Register Here]