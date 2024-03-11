‘I Am A Reproductive Justice Voter’: 2024 Election Campaign Aims To Mobilize Black Women

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

A Black women-led reproductive justice organization that raises awareness of issues at the intersections of race, gender, class, sexual orientation and gender identity has launched a new campaign aimed at educating Black voters on reproductive issues ahead of the 2024 election.

In Our Own Voice: National Black Women’s Reproductive Justice Agenda kicked off its I Am A Reproductive Justice Voter campaign last week.

The new initiative aims to involve, educate, and mobilize Black women voters across a dozen states and drive turnout to advocate for policies that advance reproductive justice, which is defined by In Our Own Voice as “the human right to control our sexuality, our gender, our work, and our reproduction.”

Building upon the years of empowering Black communities through voter engagement using the Reproductive Justice framework, this year’s campaign led by In Our Own Voice will include digital advertisements targeting Black voters and billboards in those states, the organization said in a press release sent to NewsOne.

On its website, voters will have access to a comprehensive list of state-specific voter guides and a virtual panel will also be curated by industry leaders to educate participants on critical Reproductive Justice issues. Additionally, the Black RJ History Walk installation will serve as a traveling exhibit designed to educate communities about the history and accomplishments of the Reproductive Justice movement.

“We have a chance to determine what happens in our communities for years to come. We are bold, fearless, powerful and dedicated to protecting your ability to be healthy, supported, and liberated,” the I Am A Reproductive Justice Voter campaign website states. “We can mobilize broad bases across states to ensure that Reproductive Justice policy priorities are centered.”

In Our Own Voice’s campaign comes on the heels of a new KFF study which found that Black women are extremely concerned about the future of abortion rights heading into the 2024 presidential election. According to the study, 28% of Black women said that abortion rights and access were the most important issues when deciding who to vote for president in November.

The data highlights the barriers Black women often face when accessing essential reproductive healthcare services, including contraception, family planning and abortion care.

Black women are three times more likely to die from pregnancy than their white counterparts. Historically, Black women have faced disproportionately higher rates of pregnancy complications, including conditions like hypertension, preeclampsia, and hemorrhage. They also experience the highest rate of cesarean section, reaching 36 percent even in low-risk births. This disparity is largely attributed to medical coercion and systemic inequities within the healthcare system. Lack of healthcare and quality health officials can also pose challenges.

Over 61% of recent Black mothers reside in states where abortion is banned, surpassing the overall rate of 50% among all women and 53% among white women. Approximately 56% of the nation’s Black population lives in the South, where many Black mothers face restricted access to comprehensive reproductive healthcare, including abortion services.

Regina Davis Moss, President and CEO of In Our Own Voice, hopes that the I Am A Reproductive Justice Voter campaign will give Black women the confidence to vote for policies that will empower them and give them autonomy over their bodies.

“Black women are the largest voting bloc in the electorate, and our collective voice has the power to swing elections around the country. Black women overwhelmingly support expanding abortion access, but they are also voting with issues like economic justice, public health and freedom from discrimination in mind,” Moss shared in a statement.

“Achieving policy change to ensure we can all make our own decisions about our bodies and our futures starts with electing Reproductive Justice champions who will prioritize the values and policy interests of Black women, girls and gender expansive people. We are committed to reaching Black voters where they are and starting vital conversations about how Reproductive Justice impacts their lives to show how their choices at the ballot box can move the needle.”

'I Am A Reproductive Justice Voter': 2024 Election Campaign Aims To Mobilize Black Women appeared first on NewsOne.

