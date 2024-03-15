Bob Marley’s Grandson Shines At Jo Mersa Marley Tribute

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Elijah Marley, the grandson of reggae legend Bob Marley, thrilled the crowd paying tribute to Jo Mersa Marley on his birthday recently.

On March 9, the family of the late, great reggae legend Bob Marley held a tribute concert to honor the birthday of the late singer and relative Joseph “Jo Mersa” Marley at Nine Mile in the St. Ann’s parish of Jamaica. Amid a star-studded lineup, one figure captivated the audience—Elijah Marley, the 12-year-old grandson of Bob and son of Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley.

With his father and uncles behind him beaming with pride, Elijah sang and the audience burst into cheers at his performance. The young Marley has been rising in prominence, having previously displayed his skills at the celebration of what would’ve been Bob Marley’s 77th birthday on February 6, 2022, at the Bob Marley Museum in Kingston.

The highlight of that “Roots 77” showcase (which also incorporated live stream performances from artists such as D’Angelo) was Elijah doing a cover of Stephen Marley and Capleton’s “Rockstone”, singing lead as he played the drums. He also captivated the 3,000 audience members with a performance of John Lennon’s iconic tune “Imagine”, and even covered country music star Blake Shelton’s “God Country,” adding his own twist to it.

The concert honoring Jo Mersa Marley also featured notable artists such as Kabaka Pyramid, Spragga, Christopher Ellis, Lutan Fyah, and Black Am I. Jo Mersa Marley was on his way to being an established artist carrying on the family’s legacy as the first-born son of Stephen Marley, beginning with his debut EP Comfortable in 2014. He had released several singles that moved the needle in the reggae scene including “Burn It Down”, a collaboration with his brother Yohan Marley that was released in 2019.

The 31-year-old Jo Mersa Marley died in December 2022 after being found unresponsive in his car in a parking lot in Miami, Florida. The Miami-Dade Medical Examiner’s Office would later determine the cause of death as “acute asthma exacerbation,” with rhinovirus/enterovirus infection listed as a primary cause.

Rest in powerful peace Joe Mersa Marley.

Bob Marley's Grandson Shines At Jo Mersa Marley Tribute was originally published on hiphopwired.com