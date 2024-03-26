Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Social media was buzzing on Monday, March 25 with thoughts and comments about P. Diddy being on the run after authorities raided his properties over sex trafficking allegations. So naturally, 50 Cent threw his own two cents in on the matter and of course, it was of the comedic kind—at Diddy’s expense.

The Get Rich or Die Tryin’ rapper took to Instagram to lowkey clown Diddy over the raid and posted a picture of Diddy’s sons in handcuffs outside of the property with a caption that read “S–t just got real the Fed’s in all the cribs, damn they got the kids in cuffs. ”

In a second post Fiddy spoke on how bad things might be for Diddy now that police were carrying out these search warrants saying “Now it’s not Diddy do it, it’s Diddy done they don’t come like that unless they got a case.”

Page Six reports:

The “Candy Shop” rapper — born Curtis Jackson — also shared a video by a social media user that dubbed Diddy as “too freaky for society,” captioning it, “ran off and left the kids in the whole shit, yo he doing the race said f–k it!”

For years, 50 has remained an ongoing critic of Diddy, calling the “I’ll Be Missing You” singer out on social media whenever the opportunity presented itself and going as far as joking about his sexuality.

His latest criticism comes just hours after Homeland Security raided Sean’s homes in California and Florida.

The posts have since been taken down.

50 isn’t wrong about at least one thing, though, allegedly. The alphabet boys wouldn’t go to these lengths to get Diddy unless they had solid proof that a crime was committed whether that be through evidence or witnesses. With Diddy nowhere to be found at the moment, things might only get worse as more information is bound to leak out and the possibility of more people coming forward with what they know grows by the day.

Looks like Diddy done did it this time and 50 Cent is here for all of it.

50 Cent Weighs In On Feds Raiding Diddy’s Homes was originally published on hiphopwired.com