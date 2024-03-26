Listen Live
Entertainment

Rihanna Covers ‘Vogue China’ As She Prepares To Expand Her Fenty Beauty Empire Into China

Rihanna talks motherhood, the history of hair braiding and her beauty expansion in 'Vogue China's' April issue.

Published on March 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Celebrity Sightings In Mumbai - March 1, 2024

Source: MEGA / Getty

Rihanna gets cowboy chic on the cover of Vogue China’s April issue. As the Bajan billionaire prepares to expand her Fenty Beauty empire to China, she spills the tea on her newfound confidence, her impact in the beauty industry, and the power of living in your truth without prioritizing the expectations of others.

The publication showed off their various Rihanna covers with snippets of the interview in the copy. Here are the highlights.

Rihanna on her newfound confidence:

“I feel like anything is possible,” she says. “Every challenge is there as a lesson. Every challenge is there to get you to the next part of your journey… Just treat life like an adventure, because when you really get into it, there’s never going to be a dull moment.”

 

Rihanna on motherhood

Rihanna dives into her motherhood experience and the importance of empowering her children to be whom ever they want to be.

“The most beautiful thing… is that [children] come into the world with their own individuality and sincerity, without any logic or conformity, which usually makes you feel that you must fit into a certain group,” she tells VOGUE China Editor-in-Chief, Margaret Zhang (@margaretzhang). “It’s really beautiful to see and I want to continue to help them navigate that and make sure that they know they can be whoever they want to be… they should embrace it completely, because it’s beautiful, and it’s unique. I love them just that way.”

Rihanna on the beauty and history of braiding

In a collaborative video posted to Vogue Plus and Vogue China, Rihanna shows off a head full a braids, as she moves gracefully in an all-white ensemble. In the post, she discusses the power of hair braiding.

“This is a form of protection of our roots, and a tradition left by our ancestors… [it] makes us realise where we’ve come from,” she says. “This is our lost history. I immediately wanted my children to have their hair braided… it’s something in our blood.”

You can see the rest of the article here.

DON’T MISS…

Rihanna Gives “Mob Wife” Aesthetic Vibes In Paris

 

Rihanna Covers ‘Vogue China’ As She Prepares To Expand Her Fenty Beauty Empire Into China  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Entertainment

Rihanna Covers ‘Vogue China’ As She Prepares To Expand Her Fenty Beauty Empire Into China

News

Diddy’s LA and Miami Homes Raided by Federal Law Enforcement

Cut 4 Health - University of Maryland/Pro Change Behavior Systems, Inc
Ask The Experts

“Health is Wealth” – Ask The Experts Podcast 12/16/23

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Andy Paladino Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast 12/30/23 – Back to the Basics

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast – 2/3/24

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Entertainment

Andy Paladino Ask the Financial Expert Show 3/2/24

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Ask The Financial Advisor Podcast – 2/17/24

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Business & Economy

Ask the Financial Advisor Show – 3/9/24

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close