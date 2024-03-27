Listen Live
Privileged Students Exploiting Fake ADHD Diagnoses for Test Score Boost

Published on March 27, 2024

Pressure to get into top colleges is reaching new heights, and some students (and parents) are resorting to questionable tactics.

Apparently, some students are allegedly scoring way higher on their SATs and ACTs by getting fake ADHD diagnoses. This way, they get extra time to take the test, which can lead to a big score boost (think 200 points on the SAT!).
This extra time allows students to double-check their work, which most students don’t get the luxury of doing during the actual test.
And it’s happening more often. Students are visiting doctors and psychologists to get letters saying they have ADHD or other learning disabilities. With these letters, they can get approved for extended testing time on the SAT and ACT.
On the other hand. Advocacy groups are worried that this cheating hurts students with real learning disabilities. It makes it harder for them to get the support they deserve.
It’s funny to see how some of the wealthy act when their money isn’t enough.
Source: NY Post

