You Need To See Beyoncé’s Fabulous Fringe Mini Dress On ‘W’ Magazine’s First Digital Cover 

‘W’ magazine is entering a new era, and it tapped Queen Beyoncé to help it do so. On the heels of launching her highly anticipated album, “Act 2: Cowboy Carter,” the multihyphenate star brings a unique twang to the publication as its first digital cover star.

Featuring dynamic images and couture to lasso into your closet, mixed with the Renaissance Leader’s fiercely fabulous attitude, the cover art further cements the culture’s new cowboy era. And we are here for it all: hats, boots, spurs, chaps, and everything in between.

Beyonce poses on the cover in a tiered fringe mini-dress that has us swooning. Part of Alexander McQueen’s Fall/Winter 2024 show, the over-the-top cream garment is perfect for the next bottomless brunch at the rodeo. The “16 Carriages” singer topped off her editorial look with dramatic eye makeup and a cream cowboy hat.

While we gagged over Beyonce’s animal fur cover moment, it is one of many fashion statements in the article. Other designers making lewks happen include Gucci, Proenza Schuler, Chloe, and Tiffany & Co.

Beyonce redefines the ‘American cowboy’ and gives it Houston swag.

W magazine’s new digital cover article explores how Beyonce is making country music accessible – and enjoyable – for everyone. She is redefining the image of the American cowboy, turning the notion on its head and giving it Houston swag.

As ‘W’ magazine so fitting put it, “COWBOY CARTER is a reminder: Beyoncé wasn’t born a cowboy. She became one.” The former “Destiny’s Child” member turned a negative, non-inclusive experience into a monumental “battle cry.”

While critics will undoubtedly have something to say, Beyoncé’s impact has been swift and immediate. Without a video or live performance, her “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM’ upbeat song landed her at the top of Billboard’s Hot Country Songs list. The Cecred owner is the first Black woman to achieve this. And since “Act 2: Cowboy Carter” dropped, the internet hasn’t been the same. Comment section after comment section remains in a frenzy.

Mrs. Carter’s actions are historic, record-breaking, and inspirational. As the publication writes, “Like any true cowboy, she is always on the search for new frontiers.”

Read the full W magazine interview here.

You Need To See Beyoncé’s Fabulous Fringe Mini Dress On ‘W’ Magazine’s First Digital Cover was originally published on hellobeautiful.com