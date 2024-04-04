Surving Diddy On The Way?: Multiple Docs Detailing The Bad Boy General’s Federal Probe Reportedly In The Works

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Surviving Diddy, the documentary? It looks like those docs are coming.

Spotted on TMZ, multiple docs detailing Diddy’s federal probe that has led to the once highly sought-after mogul losing multiple bags and two of his homes being raided by the Feds are reportedly in the works.

According to the celebrity gossip site, it will happen “several times with several companies.”

Per TMZ:

Multiple industry sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ … producers at various production companies in Hollywood and the UK have been scrambling to put together long-form documentary films covering Diddy’s drama — everything from the civil lawsuits to the federal raids.

We’re told the outreach to ramp up production for most of the docs began immediately after the raids in L.A. and Miami — which isn’t surprising, as the feds’ execution of search warrants happened on live TV … making it more of a national spectacle, and prompting folks to pay close attention to all the fallout.

Sources speaking with TMZ claim at least five production companies have been reaching out to anyone close to Diddy who is willing to talk. Those include former dancers, Combs Bad Boy Records execs, and even producers on his iconic competition reality show, Making The Band.

TMZ reports that producers have contacted former Danity Kane member Aubrey O’Day, who has been very public about her dismay for her former mentor on her X account.

The website confirms ABC News Studios for Hulu is working on a documentary, while several UK-based studios are working on their documentaries.

Recent Developments

Things are still developing in the federal probe itself. Recently, footage from the raid has hit social media, and Misa Hylton, the mother of Justin Combs, took to Instagram to call out Homeland Security for using excessive force on her sons, Justin and Christain, during the raid.

Meanwhile, Diddy’s longtime nemesis, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, continues to antagonize Combs on social media, and most recently, his baby mama, Daphne Joy, whose name came up in a federal suit, alleging she is a “sex worker.”

Joy then accused the G-Unit general of rape and being an absent father after he claimed he was going to take her to court for full custody of their son.

The “Candy Shop” rapper has denied those allegations.

Will you be tuning in when the docs arrive? Who are we kidding? We know you will be watching.

Surving Diddy On The Way?: Multiple Docs Detailing The Bad Boy General’s Federal Probe Reportedly In The Works was originally published on hiphopwired.com