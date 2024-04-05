Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Some more classic Retro Air Jordan from yesterday-decade are set to release as it’s being reported that the OG “Metallic” colorway to the Air Jordan 5 is going to return in 2025.

According to Sneakernews Nike will be celebrating the 35th anniversary of the Air Jordan 5 “Metallic” Breds by retroing the original colorway that made it’s debut in the 90’s and had everyone in love with the reflective tongue. Though the sneakers did release back in 2016 in its original glory, sneakerheads have no problem with plans of another release almost a decade later. Well, resellers holding onto the 2016 pairs might, but who cares.

Per Sneakernews:

First debuting in 1990 at the All-Star Game, the Air Jordan 5 “Black/Metallic” is regarded as one of the greatest OG Jordans in history. Noted for its black nubuck upper, oversized reflective tongue, and translucent rubber netting on the upper, this all-time classic last hit retail in 2016 with a $220 MSRP. That heightened pricing was a reflection of the Jumpman’s Remastered execution of Retro footwear — a true-to-original approach in regards to shape and material.

According to @zsneakerheadz and Sneaker Files, Jordan Brand is planning to bring back this OG classic; full specifications are unknown, but these are expected in 2025.

These are definitely double or triple-up worthy.

Will you be copping the Air Jordan 5 “Metallic” in 2025? Let us know in the comments section below.

The OG Air Jordan 5 “Metallic” To Re-Release In 2025 was originally published on hiphopwired.com