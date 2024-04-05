Halle Bailey Joins Cast of Musical Inspired By Pharrell Williams Childhood In Virginia

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Halle Bailey continues to be booked and busy in Hollywood.

Deadline reports that The Color Purple star and one-half of the music duo Chloe x Halle is joining the cast of the upcoming Universal coming-of-age film directed by director Michel Gondry (Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind) and producer Pharrell Williams (Hidden Figures).

According to the website, Bailey’s role in the project remains a mystery and will be joining Kelvin Harrison Jr. and The Holdovers Oscar winner Da’Vine Joy Randolph.

The film’s subject, Deadline reports, will be a musical that takes place in 1977 Virginia and draws inspiration from Williams’ childhood at Atlantis Apartments.

Handling the script for the project will be Martin Hynes (Toy Story 4) and Steven Levenson (Tick, Tick…Boom!). Williams and Mimi Valdés are producing under the i am OTHER banner alongside Gil Netter for Gil Netter Productions.

Halle Bailey Continues To Rack Up Movie Roles

Bailey’s involvement in this film comes from her performance in director Blitz Bazawule’s The Color Purple, in which she played Young Nettie in the movie based on the Broadway run of Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel.

She also had snowflakes big mad when she starred in the live-action remake of Disney’s The Little Mermaid, which brought in over $569 million at the worldwide box office.

This is more positive news for Williams, who is currently the subject of a lawsuit from fellow Neptunes cofounder Chad Hugo.

Hugo claims Williams violated their agreement after attempting to secure the trademarks for The Neptunes’ name.

Williams “claims the move was not to ice out Hugo but to ensure no other people can get their slimy hands on The Neptunes name.”

Pusha-T, a longtime collaborator with the Neptunes, believes Hugo’s lawyer is trying to make money.

