Marsai Martin Ushers In Spring Fashion With A Stunning Checkered Wrap Gown

Marsai Martin’s style keeps evolving – and we are here for every fashionable moment. As the weather turns to spring, the “Black-ish” actress is embracing all that comes with the warmer weather, including exposed necklines ready to be glistened by the sun, checkered patterns that make us think of festivals and block parties, and high slits that ensure our bare legs get time to shine.

Marsai debuted this chic and sexy spring look on the red carpet at a special screening for “Good Times” at the Regal LA Live on April 4. Her look included a black, brown, cream, and yellow checkered maxi dress from Etro with a split that nearly started at her tiny waist, slightly frayed fabric edges, and a wide scalloped, off-the-shoulder neckline. Tailored to perfection, the wrap-style bodice fit the 19-year-old like a glove and screamed “grown woman.”

Marsai, who exemplifies beauty and brains as the youngest person to produce a film, shared pictures of her springtime slay on Instagram. She captioned her carousel of photos, “the vibes for good times .”

In one of the images, she poses on a staircase, giving the camera a seductive look and a little leg. OK, Marsai!

Styled by Bryon Javar, Marsai expertly blended youthful flirtiness with retro sophistication. She paired her gown with gold bangles, a gold link choker, and brown suede Jimmy Choo Romy 85 heels. Her hair – slayed by JStayReady – was big, beautiful, and “Dreamgirl” adjacent with a teased front, a deep side part, and romantic curls.

Marsai Martin enjoys “Good Times” with other celebrities in L.A.

Marsai’s red carpet moment wasn’t just a trendy start to spring but rightfully marked the inaugural screening of “Good Times.” The series is an animated reboot of the ’70s sitcom we all know and love.

The actress leads the cast alongside other familiar names who also attended the screening. Other castmates spotted include Yvette Nicole Brown, JB Smooth, Jay Pharoah, and Rashida “Sheedz” Olayiwola.

Marsai Martin Ushers In Spring Fashion With A Stunning Checkered Wrap Gown was originally published on hellobeautiful.com