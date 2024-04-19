Listen Live
Entertainment

New Inspirational Music: Koryn Hawthorne, Pastor Mike Jr. & More

Published on April 19, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - March 28, 2024

Source: Dia Dipasupil / Getty

Another week, another round of new inspirational music. From Koryn Hawthorne to Maverick City Music, check out this week’s top new releases below!

Koryn Hawthorne teamed up with Tamela Mann for a new song called “Relationship.” The song comes from Koryn’s deluxe album, On God, also released today with five additional songs including this release with Tamela along with “In The Morning,” “Be With You,” “Chosen,” and “Family Meeting.” It’s a big season for Hawthorne who is also gearing up to go on the Girls Night Out Tour also featuring Kierra Sheard-Kelly, Naomi Raine and Wande.

 

Maverick City Music and JWLKRS Worship co-released a new song called “In The Name of Jesus” featuring Chandler Moore.

 

Pastor Mike Jr.‘s dropped a 6-song EP today that features a “trap praise break” titled “He Came Through.”

 

Randy Weston and Judah Band‘s Testimony Service (Live) album made its debut today. Here’s one of its feature tracks, “Hosanna (Blessed Be The Rock).”

Want to hear more new inspirational music? Follow our Spotify playlist!

﻿

New Inspirational Music: Koryn Hawthorne, Pastor Mike Jr. & More  was originally published on elev8.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Entertainment

New Inspirational Music: Koryn Hawthorne, Pastor Mike Jr. & More

A and L Productions Mothers Day Contest 2024
Entertainment

Mother’s Day Celebration Contest – Win Tickets and a Spa Package!

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Money

Andy Paladino Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast 12/30/23 – Back to the Basics

Lifestyle

Ashanti and Nelly Are Engaged, Confirm Baby On The Way

Alfred Liggins
REPRESENT.

Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast – 2/3/24

Entertainment

MFT: Antoine Dunn’s First Time Meeting A Celebrity? Stevie Wonder!

Magic logo
Contests

A Message About Picking Up Station Prizes At Radio One Baltimore

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close