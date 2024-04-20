For The Culture: First Black Owned Private Rocket Company Aims To Bring More Black People To Space Industry

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The first Black owned private rocket company wants to create more opportunities for inclusion in space exploration. Founder Mateus Chipa shares how he wants the Black community to be get involved in the space industry. Read more inside.

The Black community is far less likely to be interested or even afforded the same opportunities to explore the space industry. According to a Scripps News report of the 360 astronauts enlisted with the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), only 18 had been Black astronauts as of Feb 5, 2024.

Theby Space Services (TSS) founder, Mateus Chipa, believes that increasing representation and empowering Black people to skyrocket to space will break down barriers. He reveals that his company TSS is necessary to create space for other Black people in space.

The TSS website suggests that Chipa waited eight years for Black leaders to step forward. In frustration after that time had passed, he decided to take matters into his own hands and established his Black-owned private rocket company.

“TSS came in a place of a lot of frustration, a lot of accountability and responsibility…For the last 10 years, I’ve been frustrated because I haven’t seen any Black nation or individual talking about going in a space,” Chipa said in a video shared on YouTube. “I’ve been asking myself why? Why ain’t nobody thinking about this?”

The TSS founder continued sharing how several nations are making it a point to prioritize space travel.

“Every nation, every race are rushing to go into space,” Mateus continued. “Almost now, every day they always China or Japan, U.S., Russia, India. There’s always news about the space. There’s always news about the private owned rocket company, but of those I never heard that one of those private companies are owned by a Black man or come from a black community or nation.”

TSS’ mission is to first offer universal space transportation for all humanity. It also aims to extend services to nations in Africa with satellite deployment, cargo transport, and manned missions to the moon and other areas of space.

“Our goal is to assist African countries in recognizing the significance of space exploration. By providing a cost-effective pathway to space, we aim to foster a deeper understanding and engagement with space endeavors across the continent,” the company website added.

They also intend to send a crew with all Black astronauts to the moon and one day, even Mars.

Chipa created a GoFundMe to raise fund’s to support the TSS mission. The earnings will also contribute to the creation of two rockets, Big Hussle 33 and Nipsey Sky, named in honor of the late Nipsey Hussle. Both rockets are designed to handle the transportation of cargo and people into space.

“TSS is more than a space exploration company; it’s a call to action for the Black community and a statement to the world that we are ready to take our rightful place among the stars,” Chipa said, per his company website. “It’s a commitment to diversity, inclusion, and empowerment, ensuring that future space missions reflect the true diversity of humanity.”

This is next level innovation for the culture. Congrats!

