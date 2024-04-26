Listen Live
News

Emmy Award-Winning Actress Thandiwe Newton Joins Cast of Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’

Her role in the megahit show remains a mystery. She is the latest big name joining the show in its second season, joining Steve Buscemi. 

Published on April 26, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Thandiwe Newton Joins Cast of Netflix's Hit Show 'Wednesday'

Source: WWD / Getty / Thandiwe Newton

Season 2 of Netflix’s hit original series Wednesday, will boast some serious star power.

Variety exclusively reports Thandiwe Newtown is joining the cast of Wednesday. Her role in the megahit show remains a mystery. She is the latest big name joining the show in its second season, joining Steve Buscemi. 

Netflix declined to comment on Newton’s hiring, the website reports.

Newton is no stranger to the small screen. Her most notable role was on the HBO original series Westworld, which earned her three Emmy nominations for best supporting actress, taking home the award in 2018.

She also starred in The Slap, Big Mouth, Human Resources, and Rogue. Regarding the big screen, Newton’s other roles include the polarizing film Crash, Mission Impossible II alongside Tom Cruise, Beloved, The Pursuit of Happyness, and W.

Wednesday is a spinoff of The Addams Family that follows the titular character played by Jenna Ortega. In the show, which became a megahit for the streaming network, Wednesday enrolls in Nevermore Academy after a suspension from her previous high school.

The plot thickens when Wednesday develops psychic abilities and becomes embroiled in a murder mystery she eventually solves while uncovering secrets about her new school and her parents’ past.

The show became one of the most popular series on Netflix, receiving critical praise from critics and fans while earning 12 Emmy nominations.

Details on season 2 are scarce except for the news of Ortega’s return. Variety reports production should begin in Ireland in April.

Season 2 of Wednesday already sounds like it will be another hit for Netflix.

Emmy Award-Winning Actress Thandiwe Newton Joins Cast of Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
News

Goofy: Kanye West Wants Threesome With Bianca Censori & Michelle Obama

A and L Productions Mothers Day Contest 2024
Entertainment

Mother’s Day Celebration Contest – Win Tickets and a Spa Package!

15 items
News

John Legend Says Donald Trump Is ‘Truly A Racist’ In MSNBC Interview

5 items
Lifestyle

5 Things We Learned About Amanda Seales’ ‘Club Shay Shay’ Interview

16 items
Sports

WNBA Champion Candace Parker Announces Retirement After 16 Seasons

ENTERTAINMENT: OCT 17 GMA Dove Awards 27 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Money

Andy Paladino Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast 12/30/23 – Back to the Basics

Alfred Liggins
REPRESENT.

Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close