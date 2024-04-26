Listen Live
News

Diddy’s Alleged “Drug Mule” Pleads Not Guilty To Possession

A separate charge has since been dropped.

Published on April 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Brendan Paul mugshot

Source: Miami Dade PD / Miami Dade PD

A former Syracuse athlete tied to Diddy’s alleged drug racket will need to clear his name in a court of law. Brendan Paul has pleaded not guilty to a possession charge.

As reported by Bleacher Report, the former basketball player has plead not guilty to a cocaine possession charge. According to NBC Miami, his lawyer, Brian Bieber, submitted the plea on his behalf to a Miami-Dade County courtroom Wednesday, April 24. Brendan Paul was also originally charged with possession of a controlled substance, but that was eventually dropped.

The shooting guard-turned music producer was arrested March 25 as per the ongoing investigation into Diddy. Officers claim they found cocaine and marijuana candy on his person. “The defendant had the contraband inside of his person travel bags, which he claimed prior to being searched,” the affidavit reads. Authorities allege Paul served as the mogul’s mule for transporting drugs and guns. Prior to working on music the 25-year-old played two seasons on the Syracuse University basketball team. He played in 16 games but did not put any big numbers with an average of 0.2 points per game.

Diddy is facing some very serious charges including sex trafficking and sexual assault. In February, producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones filed a lawsuit against him claiming he assaulted him, drugged him and forced him to engage in sexual activities with sex workers. The Bad Boy Entertainment founder claims he is innocent of all charges.

Diddy’s Alleged “Drug Mule” Pleads Not Guilty To Possession  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
News

Goofy: Kanye West Wants Threesome With Bianca Censori & Michelle Obama

A and L Productions Mothers Day Contest 2024
Entertainment

Mother’s Day Celebration Contest – Win Tickets and a Spa Package!

15 items
News

John Legend Says Donald Trump Is ‘Truly A Racist’ In MSNBC Interview

5 items
Lifestyle

5 Things We Learned About Amanda Seales’ ‘Club Shay Shay’ Interview

16 items
Sports

WNBA Champion Candace Parker Announces Retirement After 16 Seasons

ENTERTAINMENT: OCT 17 GMA Dove Awards 27 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Money

Andy Paladino Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast 12/30/23 – Back to the Basics

Alfred Liggins
REPRESENT.

Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close