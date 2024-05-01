Over 1,000 Racist Cities, and Landmarks In U.S. That Need A Name Change

THE BUZZ!
‘Dead Negro’ in TN and Other American Towns with Unbelievable Racist Names
-
There are 799 sites that contain the word “squaw” — a derogatory term for Native American women.
-
621 places with the word “negro” in them, including Big Negro Creek in Warren, Ill.
-
Seven places with the term “darkey.”
-
Five places are named “Anna,” which once meant “Ain’t No (N-words) Allowed.”
-
There are 82 places with the word “redman” (an offensive term for Native Americans). And 11 places with “redskin.”
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Mother's Day Celebration Contest - Win Tickets and a Spa Package!
-
You Care: Jeezy Calls C A P On Jeannie Mai’s Bombshell Accusations of Domestic Abuse, Provides Receipts To Backup His Claims
-
Baltimore Ranked As The Worst Place To Live In Maryland
-
Goofy: Kanye West Wants Threesome With Bianca Censori & Michelle Obama
-
Andy Paladino Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast 12/30/23 - Back to the Basics
-
WNBA Champion Candace Parker Announces Retirement After 16 Seasons
-
Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative