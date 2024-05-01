Listen Live
Over 1,000 Racist Cities, and Landmarks In U.S. That Need A Name Change

Published on May 1, 2024

‘Dead Negro’ in TN and Other American Towns with Unbelievable Racist Names

While statues honoring the Confederacy are coming down, some U.S. cities and landmarks still hold onto names drenched with prejudice. Places like “Dead Negro Spring” in Oklahoma and “Negro Foot” in Virginia are still on the books!
Back in 1963, the Secretary of the Interior ordered the N-word be scrubbed from all federal places on maps. But there are are a ton of other offensive names that exist. But over 1,000 spots in the US have racist names.
  • There are 799 sites that contain the word “squaw” — a derogatory term for Native American women.
  • 621 places with the word “negro” in them, including Big Negro Creek in Warren, Ill.
  • Seven places with the term “darkey.”
  • Five places are named “Anna,” which once meant “Ain’t No (N-words) Allowed.” 
  • There are 82 places with the word “redman” (an offensive term for Native Americans). And 11 places with “redskin.”

But wait, there’s more offensive language targeting Chinese, Mexican, and even Eastern European immigrants. However, there’s a lone exception: a place in Montana called Cracker.
Sure seems there should be a lot of name change applications that need to be filled out.
A government link already exists where people can suggest name changes. We need to use it.
Source: The Root / Axios

