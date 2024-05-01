Lawsuit: This Clinic is Accused of Doing More Than Affordable Plastic Surgery

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

PLASTIC SURGERY OFFICE THAT CATERS TO BLACK WOMEN SUED FOR ALLEGED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION

Imagine going in for a beauty boost and walking out feeling violated. That’s what’s allegedly happening at Goals, a popular plastic surgery spot known for targeting minority women with their social media presence and supposedly affordable procedures.

A recent lawsuit accuses them and some of their doctors of some seriously disturbing stuff, including sexual misconduct and malpractice.

One patient says she was inappropriately touched during surgery and left way too exposed. Under state law, they are required to provide chaperones for women during unclothed procedures, but the clinic was understaffed and failed to do so.

The lawsuit cites one doctor in particular. He had an “extensive history of malpractice allegations, licensing suspensions, and discipline in other states.” Even a ban from treating patients without supervision in the state of California. Other allegations accuse him of watching pornography in the bathroom that could be heard on Bluetooth speakers, and sexually harassing a female employee.

So, be sure to research your doctors and cheaper isn’t always a good shortcut to take.