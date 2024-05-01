Listen Live
News

Lawsuit: This Clinic is Accused of Doing More Than Affordable Plastic Surgery

Published on May 1, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

PLASTIC SURGERY OFFICE THAT CATERS TO BLACK WOMEN SUED FOR ALLEGED SEXUAL EXPLOITATION

Imagine going in for a beauty boost and walking out feeling violated. That’s what’s allegedly happening at Goals, a popular plastic surgery spot known for targeting minority women with their social media presence and supposedly affordable procedures.
A recent lawsuit accuses them and some of their doctors of some seriously disturbing stuff, including sexual misconduct and malpractice.

One patient says she was inappropriately touched during surgery and left way too exposed. Under state law, they are required to provide chaperones for women during unclothed procedures, but the clinic was understaffed and failed to do so.
The lawsuit cites one doctor in particular. He had an “extensive history of malpractice allegations, licensing suspensions, and discipline in other states.” Even a ban from treating patients without supervision in the state of California. Other allegations accuse him of watching pornography in the bathroom that could be heard on Bluetooth speakers, and sexually harassing a female employee.
So, be sure to research your doctors and cheaper isn’t always a good shortcut to take.

RELATED TAGS

headlines Interesting Headlines

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
15 items
News

You Care: Jeezy Calls C A P On Jeannie Mai’s Bombshell Accusations of Domestic Abuse, Provides Receipts To Backup His Claims

News

Goofy: Kanye West Wants Threesome With Bianca Censori & Michelle Obama

A and L Productions Mothers Day Contest 2024
Entertainment

Mother’s Day Celebration Contest – Win Tickets and a Spa Package!

16 items
Sports

WNBA Champion Candace Parker Announces Retirement After 16 Seasons

5 items
Lifestyle

5 Things We Learned About Amanda Seales’ ‘Club Shay Shay’ Interview

Alfred Liggins
REPRESENT.

Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative

ENTERTAINMENT: OCT 17 GMA Dove Awards 27 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

Local

Busta Rhymes, Morris Day & The Time Set To Headline Baltimore’s AFRAM 2024

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close