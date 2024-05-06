Road 2 Roots! Register For Your Chance To Win A Getaway To The Roots Picnic!

Register below for Your Chance to win tickets to the Roots Picnic, a two-night stay at a Hotel, and a $250 Gift Card!
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Promotion is only open to listeners of the Station who are legal residents of the United States residing within the Baltimore, Maryland metropolitan area and 21 years of age or older as of the commencement of the Promotion Period. The “Roots Picnic 2024 Sweepstakes” promotion ends on Friday, May 17, 2024. Subject to Official Rules.
-
Mother's Day Celebration Contest - Win Tickets and a Spa Package!
-
You Care: Jeezy Calls C A P On Jeannie Mai’s Bombshell Accusations of Domestic Abuse, Provides Receipts To Backup His Claims
-
Goofy: Kanye West Wants Threesome With Bianca Censori & Michelle Obama
-
The Most Infamous Guilty Pleasure: Remembering The Jerry Springer Show With Some Of Its Wildest & Most Hilarious Moments
-
5 Things We Learned About Amanda Seales’ ‘Club Shay Shay’ Interview
-
WNBA Champion Candace Parker Announces Retirement After 16 Seasons
-
Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024