Road 2 Roots! Register For Your Chance To Win A Getaway To The Roots Picnic!

Published on May 6, 2024

Roots Picnic Giveaway

Register below for Your Chance to win tickets to the Roots Picnic, a two-night stay at a Hotel, and a $250 Gift Card!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Promotion is only open to listeners of the Station who are legal residents of the United States residing within the Baltimore, Maryland metropolitan area and 21 years of age or older as of the commencement of the Promotion Period. The “Roots Picnic 2024 Sweepstakes” promotion ends on Friday, May 17, 2024. Subject to Official Rules.

Officials Rules For Magic 95.9’s Roots Picnic Sweepstakes

