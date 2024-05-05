Listen Live
Beauty

Do Pink Hair Girlies Have More Fun? We Should Ask Rihanna

The Bajan princess' new color gives us the urge for some air-spun carnival cotton candy.

Published on May 5, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Rihanna Celebrates New Product Launch For Her Fenty Beauty Brand In Los Angeles, California

Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

We didn’t think it was possible, but Rihanna has found a way to surprise the girlies once again. Known to change her hair on a whim, a feeling, or perhaps during a moment of “Disturbia,” the Fenty Beauty mogul debuted a new hair color this weekend. 

Fans already can’t get enough. Keep scrolling to learn more about Rihanna’s newest hair transformation.

On Saturday, May 4, Rih Rih debuted pinktastic hair, attending a Miami pop-up activation to celebrate PUMA and A$AP Rocky’s newest motor-sport-inspired apparel collection. Rihanna gave relaxed, cool girl vibes as she walked hand in hand with A$AP into the event’s venue, the CNCPTS Miami Flagship Store, in the stylish Wynwood area. 

Photographer Jojo Korsh shared pictures of the couple on Instagram below.

The mother-of-two wore a slinky black dress featuring a corset detail and a higher-than-high split. She completed her look with a lacy black bra, stacked chains, and pink Pumas to match her new bright Barbie-esq hair.

Photos from inside the venue show Rihanna – and her pink hair – enjoying an interactive winners circle, arcade games, and rides on hovercars. See shots shared by PUMA’s Director, Marketing -Brand Energy & Partnerships, Clyde Edwards. 

Move over blonde – now Rihanna is testing out if pink-haired girlies have more fun.

Rihanna’s drastic hair change is unsurprising to those who follow the star. The Savage-Fenty leader, who just turned heads in golden blonde hair at the launch of her new foundation, gets bored quickly.

She said as much to Allure magazine.

Speaking to the culture and beauty publication on the Fenty Beauty event red carpet, she said, “I get bored, and I need to move on to something, or I’m going to crawl out of my body. Cut it. I don’t care. It’s hair. It’ll grow back. Bleach it, whatever. Just do something.”

Rihanna added, in response to Allure’s follow-up about fans loving her bombshell blonde hair, “I’m over it anyway.

RELATED

Rihanna Credits Her ‘Golden Hour Glow’ In Part To Being A Boy Mom

Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Reveal Baby Riot Rose Photos

Do Pink Hair Girlies Have More Fun? We Should Ask Rihanna  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
15 items
News

You Care: Jeezy Calls C A P On Jeannie Mai’s Bombshell Accusations of Domestic Abuse, Provides Receipts To Backup His Claims

15 items
Entertainment

The Most Infamous Guilty Pleasure: Remembering The Jerry Springer Show With Some Of Its Wildest & Most Hilarious Moments

A and L Productions Mothers Day Contest 2024
Entertainment

Mother’s Day Celebration Contest – Win Tickets and a Spa Package!

20 items
Music

Drake Responds To Kendrick Lamar’s “Euphoria” Diss With 1990s Romantic Comedy Clip, Social Media Reacts

10 items
News

Benzino Defends R. Kelly On Podcast, Xitter Attacks

Pop Culture

Candiace Dillard Bassett Debuts Her Baby Bump On The Red Carpet At The ‘GRAMMYs On The Hill’ Soiree

Alfred Liggins
REPRESENT.

Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative

News

Mo’Nique Unloads The Gat On Oprah Winfrey & Tyler Perry Again

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close