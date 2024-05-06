HERstory: Author Fawn Weaver Sets Guinness World Record, Signs 25,000 Books

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Entrepreneur and author Fawn Weaver kicks off the month of May by making HERstory.

Just this past Sunday (May 5), she obliterated the Guinness World Record for the amount of books signed by a single author in a 24 hour period. She signed 25,005 copies of her brand new book, Love and Whiskey, in one session, shattering the record once held by Vickrant Mahajan in Jammu, India. He signed just 6,904 books back on January 30, 2016.

Weaver detailed the feat in a post on Instagram, saying she eclipsed Mahajan’s record by hour 7, but kept on going as Guinness required her to continuously sign books for a 24-hour period. She signed one book every 10 seconds and took a 5-minute break every hour.

Challenges are Weaver’s bread and butter. Her latest literary offering, Love & Whiskey, is a nod to the man who inspired her to create Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey. The book dives into the life and legacy of Nearest Green, the formerly enslaved man who taught Jack Daniel how to make Tennessee whiskey.

Weaver is also the owner and operator of Nearest Green Distillery in Shelbyville, Tennessee. Her hard work and dedication helped Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey become the fastest-growing American whiskey brand in U.S. history and a best-selling African-American-founded spirit brand.

Love & Whiskey isn’t Weaver’s first book. She’s a storied New York Times bestselling author with two other books under her belt: Happy Wives Club and The Argument-Free Marriage.

In the spirit of amplifying black voices, Weaver is also spearheading the Uncle Nearest HBCU Old Fashioned Challenge. The campaign helps raise money for underfunded HBCUs. This year’s challenge began back in January on Martin Luther King Day and wraps up on Juneteenth. The company hopes to raise $1.4 million to provide scholarships to students.

Love & Whiskey is set to be released on June 18. Once Guinness certifies Weaver’s attempt at breaking the record for most books signed in 24 hours, she will receive a certificate.

HERstory: Author Fawn Weaver Sets Guinness World Record, Signs 25,000 Books was originally published on elev8.com