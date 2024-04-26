Listen Live
Entertainment

Is the New ‘Good Times’ Animation Worth Watching? | The Amanda Seales Show

Published on April 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Good Times

Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment / Netflix / Good Times

We’re back with a very interesting round of “Watch/Don’t Watch” here on The Amanda Seales Show, particularly because it involves two staple series’ from the past that both received the reboot treatment in animation form recently: Netflix’s Good Times and Disney+’s official continuation of X-Men: The Animated Series titled X-Men: ’97.

 

 

 

RELATED: Amanda Seales Speaks Her Truth On Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay | The Amanda Seales Show

Our film guru Desmond Thorne did the heavy lifting to review both shows and come back with his findings. While he didn’t fully hate either one, there was definitely a favorite amongst the two and a deeper understanding of the mass criticism the other has been infamously receiving. Take a listen below and see if you agree!

Listen to the latest “Watch/Don’t Watch” here on The Amanda Seales Show below:

 

 

The post Is the New ‘Good Times’ Animation Worth Watching? | The Amanda Seales Show appeared first on Black America Web.

Is the New ‘Good Times’ Animation Worth Watching? | The Amanda Seales Show  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
10 items
News

Benzino Defends R. Kelly On Podcast, Xitter Attacks

Entertainment

Shooting Reported Outside of Drake’s Toronto Home

47 items
Entertainment

All The Celebs Who Nailed and Bombed the 2024 Met Gala Theme

News

Mo’Nique Unloads The Gat On Oprah Winfrey & Tyler Perry Again

Alfred Liggins
REPRESENT.

Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative

ENTERTAINMENT: OCT 17 GMA Dove Awards 27 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

A and L Productions Mothers Day Contest 2024
Entertainment

Mother’s Day Celebration Contest – Win Tickets and a Spa Package!

Entertainment

Tupac Shakur’s Estate Threatens Legal Action Against Drake Over AI-Generated Voice

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close