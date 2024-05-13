Cookout Crashers: Register For Your Chance To Win $250 Weis Gift Card

Tired of that same boring cookout every holiday weekend in the summer? Here’s your chance to have us CRASH YOUR COOKOUT and turn it into an event the whole neighborhood will be talking about! We’ll even help you pay for the food and hook you up with other prizes too! Register below and explain why you want us to pump up your cookout for a chance to win a $250 Weis Gift Card!
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE A PARTICIPANT’S CHANCES OF WINNING.
-
You Care: Jeezy Calls C A P On Jeannie Mai’s Bombshell Accusations of Domestic Abuse, Provides Receipts To Backup His Claims
-
The Most Infamous Guilty Pleasure: Remembering The Jerry Springer Show With Some Of Its Wildest & Most Hilarious Moments
-
Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative
-
Benzino Defends R. Kelly On Podcast, Xitter Attacks
-
Mother's Day Celebration Contest - Win Tickets and a Spa Package!
-
WNBA Champion Candace Parker Announces Retirement After 16 Seasons
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Russell Simmons Defends Diddy, Says Fans Need To “See The Good In Things”