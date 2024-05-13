Listen Live
Contests

Cookout Crashers: Register For Your Chance To Win $250 Weis Gift Card

Published on May 13, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Cookout Crashers Magic 95.9 For Memorial Day

Source: R1 / R1

Tired of that same boring cookout every holiday weekend in the summer? Here’s your chance to have us CRASH YOUR COOKOUT and turn it into an event the whole neighborhood will be talking about! We’ll even help you pay for the food and hook you up with other prizes too! Register below and explain why you want us to pump up your cookout for a chance to win a $250 Weis Gift Card!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE A PARTICIPANT’S CHANCES OF WINNING.

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
13 items
News

Russell Simmons Defends Diddy, Says Fans Need To “See The Good In Things”

47 items
Entertainment

All The Celebs Who Nailed and Bombed the 2024 Met Gala Theme

Entertainment

Shooting Reported Outside of Drake’s Toronto Home

Alfred Liggins
REPRESENT.

Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative

Roots Picnic Giveaway DL for magic 95.9
Contests

Road 2 Roots! Register For Your Chance To Win A Getaway To The Roots Picnic!

Entertainment

He’s Back: Martin Lawrence Announces First Comedy Tour In 8 Years

ENTERTAINMENT: OCT 17 GMA Dove Awards 27 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

Entertainment

Tupac Shakur’s Estate Threatens Legal Action Against Drake Over AI-Generated Voice

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close