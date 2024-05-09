5 Times Keke Palmer Nailed 90s Glam

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The 90s called, and Keke Palmer has answered. The veteran actress is no stranger to serving. Still, after bearing her precious son Leodis, the multihyphenate has been birthing fabulous designer looks and topping them off with riveting 90s beauty glam. From voluminous curls to headscarves and updos, Palmer has been stylishly taking us down memory lane, and we can’t get enough!

Shortly after dominating the 2024 Met Gala with her golden March Jacobs gown, the Illinois native changed into a glistening skirt and crop top set (also designed by Marc Jacobs) that she accessorized with a matching purse, flawless makeup, and teased hair. The entire look gave 90s Mariah Carey vintage charm, and Palmer was stunning.

The 90s was a golden time for culture, with its unforgettable music and trendy fashion that is still impactful today. Stars like Nia Long, Robin Givens, Lil Kim, and more were the poster girls for the 90s style aesthetic, and Palmer has been subtly paying homage to these ladies with a few of her fashion choices.

5 Times Keke Palmer flexed in 90s Regalia

1. Headscarf mami

The Nope actress was in her 90s bag rocking a pink headscarf, white blouse and black bustier.

2. Blonde Bombshell

Fellow artists Mary J. Blige and Lil Kim set the tone in the 90s with their blonde hair escapades. Palmer took notes from their style books and slayed the above look.

3. Whitney 2.0

At first glance, we couldn’t believe our eyes—the image above could easily be mistaken for Whitney Houston! The silhouette, the hairstyle, and the dress all evoke Houston’s iconic 90s style.

4. The Glamazon

The 90s were an era of bold fashion statements, from the pinned-up hairdos to the fiery red lipstick, often outlined with a touch of brown lip liner. In her unique way, Palmer set the ‘Gram ablaze with the above vintage look, adding a touch of nostalgia to the Christmas season.

5. Big hair, don’t care

This gorgeous photo of Palmer clad in a white mini dress topped off with full hair has the 90s written all over it. Celebrities like Mariah Carey owned this look back in the day, and even though the 90s are no longer present, this simple yet glamorous fashion statement is still relevant.

Keep snapping, Keke! We see you!

DON’T MISS

Keke Palmer Exuded Big Boss Energy In A Lavender Michael Kors Pantsuit

14 Fabulous Red Carpet Photos Of Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer Shuts Down Instagram In A Gold Balmain Mini Dress

5 Times Keke Palmer Nailed 90s Glam was originally published on hellobeautiful.com