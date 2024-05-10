Healthy, But Not So Boring, Game Day Snacks

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

There’s a reason the veggie tray is always left over at the end of a get-together. It’s boring. Let’s face it, even grand attempts to spice it up with various dips, sauces, shapes, and styles don’t translate well because at the end of the day, it is still a plate of vegetables. Yet and still, ditching the veggie plate but not your diet this playoff season isn’t impossible. Ask you bask in sports playoffs this season, try these game day snack recipes to stay on track without compromising fun or flavor.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

This fan favorite dip is packed with protein and easy to assemble as all the ingredients are made ahead.

What you’ll need: Rotisserie chicken, one cup of greek yogurt, one cup of cottage cheese, one quarter cup of hot sauce, one cup of shredded cheese of your choice, one quarter cup of blue cheese, two chopped green onions.

Directions: Combine all ingredients in a large mixing bowl. (Save some green onions and shredded cheese for the top). Transfer to an oven-safe dish, and sprinkle remaining cheese. Bake on 375-degrees until hot and bubbly. Garnish with remaining green onion and serve warm.

Shrimp Bites

Carby crackers are replaced with crunchy cucumbers in this savory shrimp bites recipe.

What you’ll need: One pound of fresh shrimp, one half cup of guacamole, one cucumber. One tablespoon each of Old Bay seasoning, onion powder, garlic powder, adobo, and paprika. Two tablespoons of olive oil.

Directions: Marinate shrimp in seasonings listed. Peel and cut cucumber in one quarter inch slices. Add olive oil to a warm skillet, cook shrimp on medium heat. Remove from heat once fully cooked. Dollop cucumbers with your favorite fresh or pre-made guacamole. Top with a shrimp and enjoy.

Parmesan Zucchini Chips

Chips are a game day must have. Trade the salty, oily snack for this crispy, cheesy alternative.

What you’ll need: One zucchini, one third cup of breadcrumbs, one quarter cup of parmesan, one eighth teaspoon each of garlic powder and cayenne pepper, one quarter teaspoon of black pepper, salt to taste, three tablespoons of milk (unsweetened nut milk will work, too).

Directions: Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. Combine breadcrumbs, Parmesan cheese, black pepper, salt, garlic powder, and cayenne pepper. Dip zucchini slices into milk and dredge into bread crumbs to coat both sides. (Press crumbs onto zucchini slices to ensure they stick.) Arrange zucchini on a non-stick cookie sheet and lightly mist with a non-stick cooking spray. If using a rack, place the rack on a cookie sheet. Bake for 15 minutes, turn over, and continue baking until golden, approximately 10-15 minutes (be careful not to burn). Allow to cool to room temperature before serving. Tip – Zucchini Chips will continue to get crispier while cooling.

Sliced Apple “Donuts”

Crunchy, sweet, guilt-free. These sliced apple donuts are perfect for game day and any other occasion requiring a quick appetizer when you need a little “something sweet.”

What you’ll need: Your favorite apples, vanilla yogurt, peanut butter, hazelnut dip, and your choice of toppings.

Directions: Core and slice four to five apples. Spread your choice of vanilla yogurt, peanut butter, or hazelnut dip on each. Top with your favorite toppings – chocolate chips, coconut shreds, berries, granola, etc. Serve immediately and enjoy.

Healthy, But Not So Boring, Game Day Snacks was originally published on elev8.com