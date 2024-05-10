Amanda Seales Drops By The Lion Den With Ryan Da Lion Sharing What To Expect At Comedy Show

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Amanda Seales dropped by The Lion’s Den to talk about the latest in her career and what to expect this weekend at her comedy show in Baltimore!

Check out the full interview below:

MORE MAGIC 95.9 INTERVIEWS…

Bobbi Storm Talks New Single, Holy Mixes, & More With Ryan Da Lion! [WATCH}

Comedian George Wallace Checks In With Ryan Da Lion! [WATCH]