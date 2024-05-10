Listen Live
News

Cardi B Defends Met Gala Carpet Flub On Chinese Gown Designer

“It’s this amazing designer, they’re Asian and everything,” Cardi B said of the designer during her interview.

Published on May 10, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" - Arrivals

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Cardi B addressed the backlash she received after a verbal flub made while she was at the Met Gala about the Chinese designer of her gown.

A controversy turned what was supposed to be a captivating night for Cardi B at the Met Gala into drama due to a flub that she made during a red-carpet interview. The rapper was being interviewed by Emma Chamberlain of Vogue magazine at the event Monday (May 6) about her stunning mile-long dress, which Chamberlain complimented her on before asking who the designer was. 

“It’s this amazing designer, they’re Asian and everything,” Cardi B said amid some admittedly nervous laughter. The dress was created by Sensen Lii of Windowsen, a Chinese designer. The flub caused some online to issue their displeasure with the “Bodak Yellow” artist over it, suggesting that she was racist. The backlash included words from former Vogue managing director Gilbert Cheah who left a comment on her Instagram page. 

“For the record and recognition, and no thanks to Cardi B, the designer of her gown is Sensen Lii who’s Chinese,” Cheah wrote, adding: “The gown took two months to make. I personally think it’s boring and not even on theme but she chose it and should have at least remembered his name and not just that he’s ‘Asian’ [eye roll emoji].”

Cardi B defended herself afterward on Instagram, saying that she was “very scared” and “had a lot on her mind” as she was being ushered to the front of the line as seven men helped her with her dress. “I kind of forgot how to pronounce the designer’s name because his name is a little bit complicated… my mind was just racing,” she said. She maintained that she wasn’t aiming to “be offensive,” but she also had words for Cheah. “I feel like the designer and my stylist worked really hard for this theme, so for you to be kind of shady because he feel offended or whatever, it just proves why you’re the former director. You’re trying to offend me, but you’re actually offending the people behind the scenes.”

She also thanked Lii in another post.

Cardi B Defends Met Gala Carpet Flub On Chinese Gown Designer  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
13 items
News

Russell Simmons Defends Diddy, Says Fans Need To “See The Good In Things”

47 items
Entertainment

All The Celebs Who Nailed and Bombed the 2024 Met Gala Theme

Entertainment

Shooting Reported Outside of Drake’s Toronto Home

Alfred Liggins
REPRESENT.

Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative

Entertainment

He’s Back: Martin Lawrence Announces First Comedy Tour In 8 Years

ENTERTAINMENT: OCT 17 GMA Dove Awards 27 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

Entertainment

Tupac Shakur’s Estate Threatens Legal Action Against Drake Over AI-Generated Voice

Roots Picnic Giveaway DL for magic 95.9
Contests

Road 2 Roots! Register For Your Chance To Win A Getaway To The Roots Picnic!

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close