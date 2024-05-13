You Won’t Believe Where This Michigan Woman Made Her Home…For One Year!

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Michigan Woman Found Living Inside Grocery Store Rooftop Sign

There are some very unique apartments and living situations everywhere. Well, one woman in Michigan took things to a whole new level.

Contractors doing some routine maintenance on a Family Fare supermarket’s roof discovered something very unexpected. A resident – living right inside the store’s sign.

This resourceful woman had transformed the sign, (about a 15-foot-long and 5-foot-wide space), into a cozy little home. We’re talking flooring, a computer, a desk, a printer, basically everything you need to work from home (with a truly unbeatable view!). She even had a Keurig and a pantry stocked with food. Talk about living the high life (literally)!

The woman, who remains unnamed, told officers she’d been living there for over a year. Apparently, folks would see her occasionally in the store and then she’d just disappear. I guess no one ever thought to check the roof.

She was not arrested for trespassing, but she was escorted off the property. The police explained that she wasn’t allowed to live there anymore and offered her help finding resources, but she politely declined.

I believe she was just looking for another sign.

But with the cost of rent, I can understand.