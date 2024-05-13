Violence Across The Country Makes For A Not So Good Mother’s Day Weekend.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

At least 11 people were killed in Mother’s Day weekend shootings across the country

So Mother’s Day weekend is a time to celebrate the women who bring life in to this world. But for many this weekend, it was a different story.

At least 11 people were killed in shootings over the weekend.

A huge party in Alabama turned violent with multiple shooters opening fire, leaving 3 people dead and 15 injured.

Nightclub shooting: Things got out of control at a club in Atlanta, with 2 people killed and 4 others injured in a shooting that erupted from an argument.

Multiple shootings in Florida: A fight in a parking lot turned deadly in Tampa, with 2 men killed and another injured. Separately, another shooting left 2 men dead in Tallahassee.

Teenager killed at house party: A party in Massachusetts ended in tragedy with a 16-year-old shot and killed. 3 others were injured, with one person refusing to go to the hospital.

Police officer shot in Ohio: A Euclid officer was ambushed and killed while responding to a call about a disturbance. The suspect is still on the run.

This is just awful news, and our hearts go out to all the families affected by this violence.