News

Violence Across The Country Makes For A Not So Good Mother’s Day Weekend.

Published on May 13, 2024

At least 11 people were killed in Mother’s Day weekend shootings across the country

So Mother’s Day weekend is a time to celebrate the women who bring life in to this world. But for many this weekend, it was a different story.
At least 11 people were killed in shootings over the weekend.
This is just awful news, and our hearts go out to all the families affected by this violence.
Source: NBC

