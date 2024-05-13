Johns Hopkins Reaches Deal with Protesting Students Over Israel-Palestine Conflict pen_spark

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Johns Hopkins University and student protesters agree to end encampment

It’s graduation season. But for many students this year, its also a year to stand up for certain causes, like the Israel-Palestine Conflict

And that is what many of them did at commencement ceremonies at Duke University and also at Virginia Commonwealth University. They stood up and walked out.

But here at home, after two weeks of protests, students and Johns Hopkins University have finally come to an agreement.

The student-built encampment on campus is being dismantled, and the protestors won’t be putting them back up anytime soon.

The university agreed to take a closer look at their investments to see if there are any ties to the conflict. One of the main concerns of the protestors.

The university is also dropping any conduct proceedings against students involved in the protest, but only if they don’t disrupt future events like graduation.

Now students are still gathering and marching to let their voices be heard, but as one demonstrator said, “Our message is simple: Palestinians are humans.” Adding that, “The agreement that we reached by no means is considered a victory, but it was a first step.”

An important thing in resolving issues is working together.

It’s always good to see people negotiate and work things out. Now we just need that to happen with so many of the world’s issues.