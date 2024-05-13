Election Guide 2024: How To Find Your Polling Location

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Maryland’s 2024 primary elections are tomorrow and here is everything you need to know before heading out to the polls.

To vote in person on election day, vote at your assigned polling place between 7 a.m. and 8 p.m. on May 14. Click here to find yours. You’ll need to enter your zip code, street number, and street name.

Additionally, if you previously requested a mail-in ballot and now want to vote in person, you will need to cancel your mail-in ballot via Maryland’s Online Voter Registration System.

If you moved recently, you’ll need to make sure you’re registered at your current address to vote. However, if you’ve already changed your address on your driver’s license or state ID, your voting address will be changed automatically. You may still change your address using the voter registration application by clicking here.

You can verify that your address has been updated by clicking here.

If you’re voting by mail and haven’t mailed in your ballot yet, as long as you make sure it’s postmarked by Election Day it will be counted.

Marylanders can also use a ballot drop box to return their mail-in ballot. Find yours by clicking here.

Ballot drop boxes will be open until 8 p.m. on May 14 for the Primary Election. You can also deliver the ballot to your local board of elections by 8 p.m. on election day, or take it to an early voting center, or a ballot drop-off box by the time the polls close.

